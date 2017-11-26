Sportschau Logo
  • 10km Verfolgung klassischKuusamo26.11.09:45
  • HS 142, 10kmKuusamo26.11.10:45
  • 15km Verfolgung klassischKuusamo26.11.12:00
  • Staffel single mixedÖstersund26.11.14:15
  • HS 142 EinzelKuusamo26.11.15:00
  • SlalomKillington26.11.16:00
  • Staffel mixed 2x6km + 2x7,5kmÖstersund26.11.17:10
  • Super GLake Louise26.11.20:00

X Biathlon | Staffel single mixed ( Mixed) Östersund | 26.11.2017 | 14:15

MannschaftStartliste
1ÖsterreichÖsterreich
2FrankreichFrankreich
3DeutschlandDeutschland
4KasachstanKasachstan
5SchwedenSchweden
6USAUSA
7SchweizSchweiz
8UkraineUkraine
9TschechienTschechien
10RusslandRussland
11NorwegenNorwegen
12KanadaKanada
13ItalienItalien
14BelarusBelarus
15EstlandEstland
16FinnlandFinnland
17BulgarienBulgarien
18SlowakeiSlowakei
19SüdkoreaSüdkorea
20JapanJapan
21RumänienRumänien
22LitauenLitauen
23PolenPolen